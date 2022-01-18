Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 653,888 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 653,888 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Sabre worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 65.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $727,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $177,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 89,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.