Contrasting Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) & Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $78.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -36.42% -352.82% -7.07% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 2.97% 2.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 9.45 -$417.39 million ($4.56) -19.73 Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 33.97 $76.40 million $0.67 110.51

Rexford Industrial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

