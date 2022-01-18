Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $786.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.82 million and the lowest is $759.88 million. Copart reported sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,460. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.27.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

