Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $547.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $547.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of COST opened at $494.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.21. The stock has a market cap of $219.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

