Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $133.61

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.61 and last traded at $135.22, with a volume of 21505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.44.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

