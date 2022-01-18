Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.62

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Get Coursera alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $273,794.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $608,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,328 shares of company stock worth $5,503,851.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Coursera by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 394,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 438,442 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 367.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.