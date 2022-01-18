Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 243,520 shares.The stock last traded at $34.31 and had previously closed at $35.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $914.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 90.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 59.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

