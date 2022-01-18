Creative Planning Acquires 2,347 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

JD.com stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

