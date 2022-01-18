Creative Planning Buys 2,984 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

