Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.