Creative Planning Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.47 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.