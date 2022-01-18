Creative Planning Purchases 7,173 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Creative Planning raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

