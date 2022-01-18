Creative Planning Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $172.95 and a 52-week high of $220.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

