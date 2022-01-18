Creative Planning Sells 444 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

CLX opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.