Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.57

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.09, with a volume of 3855575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPG. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.