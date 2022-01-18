Cryptrust (CTRT) Market Capitalization Tops $48,550.93

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Cryptrust has a market cap of $48,550.93 and approximately $1,555.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptrust has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.38 or 0.07615140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,366.74 or 0.99965980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.