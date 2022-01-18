Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

