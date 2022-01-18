Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,102.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,456.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

