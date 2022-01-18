Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.28 and a twelve month high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

