Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $694,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,164 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 134,798 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

