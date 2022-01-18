Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 4,200 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average is $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

