Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.96 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

