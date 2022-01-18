Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $249.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Shares of CMI traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,370. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.36 and a 200-day moving average of $231.02. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

