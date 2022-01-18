CX Institutional Acquires 58,252 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 1,669.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,252 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.

REM stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

