CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

SPLV stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00.

