CX Institutional Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.