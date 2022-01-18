CX Institutional Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,399 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.24.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.