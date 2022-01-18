CX Institutional Has $2.09 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CX Institutional lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $178.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $175.40 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.41.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

