Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 669,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CTKB stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36. Cytek BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,686,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,024,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

