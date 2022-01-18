Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.30. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 8,658 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DADA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

