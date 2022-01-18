Dai Trading Up 0% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and $429.46 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00103982 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,684,600,557 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.