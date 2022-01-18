Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Somerville Kurt F’s 3rd Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.65. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

