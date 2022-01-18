Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 7.4%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 59,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,455,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

DNMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. On average, analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

