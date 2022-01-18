Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €51.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Danone in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Danone in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.02 ($69.34).

Danone stock opened at €57.98 ($65.89) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.24. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

