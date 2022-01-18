Davidson Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.63. 17,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,060. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.