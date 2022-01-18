Davidson Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

NYSE CRL traded down $9.61 on Tuesday, reaching $345.40. 2,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,460. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.48 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

