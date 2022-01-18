Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.23. 11,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

