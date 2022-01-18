Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years.
Shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
