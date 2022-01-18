Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

