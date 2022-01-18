Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years.

NYSE VFL opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.11% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

