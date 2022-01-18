Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

