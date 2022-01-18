Dempze Nancy E Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dempze Nancy E trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Intel were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,929,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,624,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,040 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $225.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

