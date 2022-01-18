Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,802 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 535,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 341,956 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $873.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

