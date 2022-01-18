Deutsche Bank AG Has $3 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 40,877.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 81,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

