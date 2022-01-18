Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 58.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ExlService by 39.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

