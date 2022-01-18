Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 48,396 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,510,000 after buying an additional 35,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after buying an additional 110,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.