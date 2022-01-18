Deutsche Bank AG Sells 265,895 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,895 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 48.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 254.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 124,284 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 374,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

PRGO opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

In other news, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

