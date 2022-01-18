Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $856,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 117.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $50,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,975 over the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.