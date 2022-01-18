Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,400 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($57.31) to GBX 4,500 ($61.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($72.45) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.41) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($75.04) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,140 ($70.13).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,405.41 ($73.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,811.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.