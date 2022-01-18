Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.31 ($75.36).

Shares of DPW opened at €54.20 ($61.59) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.42. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

