Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.89 ($26.01).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE opened at €15.95 ($18.12) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a one year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.12.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.